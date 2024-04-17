Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after buying an additional 271,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,223. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

