iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

