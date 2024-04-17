United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,488 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.