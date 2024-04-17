Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $86.54.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

