Signet Financial Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

