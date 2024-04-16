Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 43.4% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.86 or 1.00223976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00017094 USD and is down -28.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

