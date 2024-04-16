Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.57 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $93.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00054509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,183,763 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.