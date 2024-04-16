Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

