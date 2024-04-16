Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 491,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,809,000 after buying an additional 94,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 778,523 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 3,975,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

