iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 437,696 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.