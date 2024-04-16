SFI Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $242.20. 94,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

