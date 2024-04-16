The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,518.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,153.27.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TDG stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,212.61. 11,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,038.41. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $741.74 and a 52-week high of $1,248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,087 shares of company stock valued at $53,979,458 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $790,822,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

