Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD) Shares Purchased by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 2.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.57% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

FCLD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,638 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

