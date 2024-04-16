Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,207.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $741.74 and a 1-year high of $1,248.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,038.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,087 shares of company stock worth $53,979,458. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

