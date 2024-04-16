Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.04

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 5235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after purchasing an additional 486,458 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $25,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $17,150,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,588,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after buying an additional 97,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

