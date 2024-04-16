Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.04

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 5235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after purchasing an additional 486,458 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $25,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $17,150,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,588,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after buying an additional 97,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
