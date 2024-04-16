Private Client Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,178,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,035,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 669,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after buying an additional 649,939 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

