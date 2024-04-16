Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.54% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

