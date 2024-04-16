Keel Point LLC Has $746,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $115.29.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.