Keel Point LLC Has $746,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

