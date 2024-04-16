iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.