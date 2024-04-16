HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HWH International Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ HWH opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23. HWH International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Get HWH International alerts:

HWH International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.