Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 432,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 187.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

