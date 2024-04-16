Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 39,238 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,238 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $377.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.