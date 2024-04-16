Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Stryker worth $106,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.22.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $339.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average of $311.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

