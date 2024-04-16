Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.59% of Gildan Activewear worth $89,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.7 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.