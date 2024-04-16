Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Down 2.3 %
AOTVF stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
About Ascot Resources
