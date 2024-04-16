Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

AOTVF stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

