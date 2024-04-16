Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atco Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATMGF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Atco Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

