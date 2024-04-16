Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Expands By 5.5%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 512.4 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

ARLUF opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

