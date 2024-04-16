Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,683 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SYK opened at $339.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.22.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

