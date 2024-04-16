Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $850,000 Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 13.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.