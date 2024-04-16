DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of DHT worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 880.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 457,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,631,000 after buying an additional 410,816 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

