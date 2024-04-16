Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.