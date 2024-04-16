Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

