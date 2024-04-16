Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXR.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

