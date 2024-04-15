LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,254 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,203. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

