Voss Capital LLC Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,349,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000. Target Hospitality comprises about 1.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Target Hospitality by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 137,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 296,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.