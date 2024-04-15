Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $339.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,121. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

