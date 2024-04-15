Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Arhaus makes up 0.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Arhaus worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

