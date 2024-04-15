Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. 1,573,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.