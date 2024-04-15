IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lessened its stake in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,375 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.07% of IN8bio worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IN8bio by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118,715 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in IN8bio by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 382,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IN8bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Laidlaw began coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

