Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Rises By 27.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IBTO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. 39,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 707,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,568,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 13.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

