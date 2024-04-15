Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.34

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 564180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,685,000 after buying an additional 5,140,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,010.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

