Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 797,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,925,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,818 shares of company stock worth $143,377. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

FRGE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 361,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.57. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRGE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

