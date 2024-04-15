Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 60.0% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

ERNA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.16. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

