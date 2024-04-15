Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 23rd

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Biophytis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. 286,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,256. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

