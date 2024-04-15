Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 23rd

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Biophytis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. 286,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,256. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
Biophytis Company Profile
