Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.55

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 252131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

