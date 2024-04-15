Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.91 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,245.79 billion and $43.91 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $63,290.56 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.10 or 0.00801219 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040428 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00105446 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,683,700 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.