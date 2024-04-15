Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Cap of $14.70 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $35,407.32 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,249.13 or 0.99934545 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011009 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98685133 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $26,741.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

