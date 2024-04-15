Prom (PROM) Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Prom has a market cap of $179.50 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $9.84 or 0.00015541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,249.13 or 0.99934545 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011009 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.73172816 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,737,910.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

