Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 3,054 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,506.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $17,062.50.

Bioventus stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 217,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,130. The company has a market cap of $366.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bioventus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bioventus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

