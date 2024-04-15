LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.44. 3,228,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
